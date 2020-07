A new tell-all book by Pres. Trump’s niece is roiling the White House with a string of allegations and scathing criticism. Tony Schwartz, the co-author of "The Art of The Deal," joins MSNBC's Ari Melber to explain why despite the President’s general lack of interest in reading, he has always understood the branding and messaging power of books, and why this book may concern him and his re-election.