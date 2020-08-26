Shot in the back: BLM protests ignite over Wisconsin police shooting

Jacob Blake is fighting for his life after he was shot seven times in the back – in front of his children - by police on Sunday. Blake’s family now speaking out with his attorney Ben Crump, who says it will take “a miracle” for Jacob Blake to ever walk again. As protesters march across the country in response to his shooting and racial injustice, the co-author of “Steadfast Democrats” Chryl Laird and Milwaukee Rep. David Bowen join MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss what can be expected next in this horrific case.