The Supreme Court will rule on the fate of Pres. Trump’s long-secret tax returns by mid-July and possibly sooner, and Pres. Obama’s Supreme Court litigator says it will likely be a partial loss for Trump. “This whole Russia story may very well color” the decision, says Neal Katyal, explaining that legitimate questions about Trump’s links to Russia argue in favor of a legal probe of his taxes. Katyal discusses the case with MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber.