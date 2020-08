After facing pressure from protesters outside his own home and House Democrats after Speaker Pelosi called for an emergency session to protect the vote, Trump’s own postmaster general Louis Dejoy has backed down from implementing controversial changes to the handling of the mail until after the election, asserting, “we will deliver the nation’s election mail on time.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks down this huge win for Pelosi, and what this means for Trump’s election chances.