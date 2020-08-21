Losing again: Trump's postal plot backfires amidst Bezos feud

Pres. Trump’s alleged efforts to subvert the Post Office for his own political agenda go beyond the current scandal over voting by mail. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on a long-running feud with billionaire Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, including incriminating secret White House meetings reported by the Washington Post itself, and why the scandal matters now amidst allegations of election impropriety and the Postmaster General facing Congress, in a new installment of The Beat’s special Backstory series.