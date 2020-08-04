Leslie Odom Jr. on protest, Broadway and the genius of 'Hamilton'

Tony- and Grammy-winner Leslie Odom Jr., the originator of the role of Aaron Burr in “Hamilton,” opens up about the iconic play's cultural and political impact as it reaches millions of more people in a home film version. Odom also discusses theater's intersection with ongoing civil rights protests in America; how “Hamilton” would have been different without a diverse cast; working with Lin-Manuel Miranda; the challenge of COVID for live theater, and his personal journey passing on a lucrative TV show to pursue a dream off-Broadway. The in-depth discussion is the latest installment of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons brought to you by Cadillac.