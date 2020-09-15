Judd Apatow on truth in comedy, growing up and fighting Hollywood censorship

Director, writer and comedian Judd Apatow, the mind behind Blockbusters like “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” and “Bridesmaids,” opens up about how he got his start in the comedy world by interviewing comedians like Steve Allen. Apatow also discusses the trials and tribulations of growing up; what it’s like working with comedy legends Pete Davidson, Adam Sandler and Roseanne; what he wants viewers to take away from his films; corporate censorship in the comedic world; and the best advice he was ever given. The in-depth discussion is the latest installment of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons. Warning, this video contains some adult language.