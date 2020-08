Former Trump campaign chief Steve Bannon has been indicted for political fundraising fraud. Bannon is the sixth Trump adviser to be indicted, and everyone whose case is over has been convicted. Trump’s response has been to demand the DOJ spare his indicted friends and punish his enemies. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on this breaking story, explaining “this blockbuster arrest now adds to Trump’s record for most advisers indicted in any president’s first term, ever.”