Former Trump Org exec: 'It was clear to me' Trump was 'Anti-Semitic'

Selling approximately one million copies on the day of its debut, Mary Trump’s bombshell book about her uncle Donald Trump is making waves across the globe. Mary Trump asserting to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow in an explosive exclusive interview that Trump’s re-election would mark “the end of the American experiment.” Bloomberg Executive Editor and author of “TrumpNation” Tim O’Brien and former Trump Organization Executive Vice President Barbara Res join “The Beat” to discuss the new revelations about the President and what this means for November 2020.