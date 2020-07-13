Fmr Watergate prosecutor: Trump brazenly saving Stone worse than Nixon

Presidential historian Jon Meacham and former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman join “The Beat” to analyze President Trump’s historic commutation of longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone, who was convicted of lying to Congress and witness tampering. Akerman, who questioned Stone back in 1973, writing a rare op-ed in The New York Times about the case, arguing nothing he saw during Watergate “rises to what we are witnessing now with President Trump.” He further emphasized his point on the show, arguing “it can’t be that a President of the United States can grant clemency to somebody who was his own co-conspirator in which he has an obvious conflict of interest.”