President Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr are facing fierce criticism for attacking the rule of law. From the Mueller probe to election integrity, the administration is facing legal pressure. In a special, wide-ranging interview, former federal prosecutor, New Yorker writer, legal analyst and author Jeffrey Toobin joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber analyzing key legal flashpoints. Toobin also discusses his new Mueller probe book “True Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Investigation of Donald Trump.”