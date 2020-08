Eric Trump is now “refusing to appear” for an interview as part of a New York investigation of President Trump and the Trump Organization’s finances. The New York AG now asking a judge to order the Trump Organization VP to provide testimony under oath. MSNBC Analyst Neal Katyal joins MNSBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to break down what this means for the Trump family. Katyal arguing, “it’s a pattern with these Trumps. They’re always afraid to face the music.”