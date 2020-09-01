Did the Feds offer a plea deal to Breonna Taylor's ex to call her a criminal?

New reports in the Breonna Taylor case that prosecutors offered her ex-boyfriend a plea deal if he signed a document claiming she was a criminal. Taylor’s family says this shows authorities were more focused on setting her up, than making arrests in her killing. It has been five months since her killing and there have been no arrests in her case. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Marq Claxton, director of political affairs for the Black Law Enforcement Alliance, and Lonita Baker, the Taylor family attorney, to discuss the update in the case.