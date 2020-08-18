Defiant Trump seeks Putin meeting after report finds he lied to Mueller about Russia

As Trump seeks a meeting with Vladimir Putin just months before the election, the Senate Intelligence Committee finally published a sweeping report on what went down between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the implications of this Republican-controlled investigation. The new report stating Roger Stone “shared” WikiLeaks information “directly with Trump” at his “direction” to “maximize the impact” of those leaks to help Trump’s election.