The Beat with Ari

Calling out Trump-era racism, Ice Cube talks police, racial justice and anti-Semitism allegations

16:29

Rapper Ice Cube discusses racism, police brutality, what has changed – and what hasn’t – since his iconic song “F—The Police” in this extensive interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber. Melber also raises recent allegations of anti-Semitism against the rapper and actor; the history of hip hop and other music exposing racial injustice; and how politicians in both parties often attacked Black musicians rather than listening to their concerns about policing. The discussion also includes an appearance by historian Jon Meacham, who wrote about Ice Cube and other artists in his book "Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music That Made a Nation."July 25, 2020

