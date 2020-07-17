Breonna Taylor reportedly survived for 5 minutes after police shooting with no medical help

Breonna Taylor was alive after police shot her eight times and no one tried to treat her, new reporting from the Louisville Courier Journal reveals. She lay without medical attention for more than 20 minutes after she was fatally shot. Her boyfriend saying he didn’t realize it was the police that had shot her because no one rushed to help. With the only people being arrested in the case being protestors, and not the officers that fatally shot Taylor, the attorney for the Taylor family Lonita Baker joins “The Beat” to discuss the recent updates in this tragic case.