Biden on track to beat Trump with Harris, as Dems eye the "next AOC"

As Biden continues to beat Trump in the polls, Sen. Kamala Harris sparks a record-breaking $48 million in donations for Biden. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses her historic rise in the Democratic party and what it means for party representation going forward with none other than author Brittney Cooper and Congressional candidate Cori Bush, who many now dub as being the “next AOC.” Bush explains to Melber that she is “not going to tear down” Harris, despite asserting she has more progressive values than the Biden-Harris ticket.