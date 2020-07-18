Beyoncé's mom on social justice: 'Get out and vote'

In addition to being an incredible musical artist, Beyoncé has made a name for herself as an activist for social justice and change. She showed her support for social justice issues at the BET awards mere weeks ago, marched with Jay-Z to protest the killing of Trayvon Martin and even rallied against Donald Trump in 2016. Now, her mother Tina is lobbying Congress to pass the "Heroes Act" to provide help to those hurt by the coronavirus and to ensure voting rights during this pandemic. Knowles-Lawson joins "The Beat" to discuss her family's efforts to make lasting change across the nation.