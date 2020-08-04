As Trump trails Biden, 2020 aide pressed on broken jobs pledge, Obama-Biden economy

Trump 2020 Campaign Adviser Steve Cortes faces a probing interview from MSNBC anchor Ari Melber over Trump’s failure to keep his 2016 campaign pledges on the coal industry and jobs. Pressed to provide factual answers on the economy, Cortes says he does not want to play “quiz show,” and Melber walks through economic data showing Trump has not overseen a net gain in coal jobs nor come close to the new jobs created during the Obama administration, even before the pandemic recession. Melber also asks Cortes to address public comments he made about whether Trump should be a little bit “more fascist.”