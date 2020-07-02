As Trump fails to curb COVID, young patients stress no one is immune

U.S. coronavirus cases are hitting all-time highs in July, with the pandemic drastically shifting towards younger Americans. In this MSNBC Special Zoom interview, MSNBC’s Ari Melber talks with two people in their 20s – Raven McGregor and Jonah Stillman - about contracting Covid, what they learned, and what their peers are doing and saying about the enduring threat, along with Dr. Uché Blackstock. McGregor opens up and concedes, "I thought I was immune because I was young," urging everyone to take the threat seriously.