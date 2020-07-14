Arizona teacher dies as Trump pushes for school re-openings

Despite the fact that 71 percent of Americans fear re-opening schools would be a public health risk in the era of COVID, the Trump administration is pushing all schools to open. Meanwhile, a teacher in Arizona has died recently from the virus after returning to work. Kimberley Chavez Lopez Byrd was 61. Her colleague Jena Martinez-Inzunza and MNSBC Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel join “The Beat” to discuss school re-openings. Martinez-Inzunza calls Byrd’s death “devastating” and argues “we’re not in a position in our community” to open schools.