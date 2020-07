Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took to the House Floor to confront what she says was a sexist attack from Congressman Ted Yoho (R-FL). House Speaker Nancy Pelosi coming to her public defense, explaining “they've called me names for at least 20 years of leadership.” Rep. Ilhan Omar joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to comment on the vulgar confrontation, asserting “when you challenge power, it pushes back.”