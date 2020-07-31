Amidst mask reversal, Richard Lewis roasts Trump, toasts Roker and takes over the news

Iconic weatherman Al Roker discusses his new book “You Look So Much Better in Person,” why success requires flexible planning, and how he felt about a surprising shoutout from the rapper Pusha T in an interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber. The two are also joined by comedian Richard Lewis, a comedy legend and star of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," who riffs on Roker's career, Pres. Trump's shifting position on masks, and social distancing. Roker also discusses climate change and science -- this is an excerpt from the longer interview.