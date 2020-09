MSNBC's Neal Katyal joins The Beat in the latest edition of "Opening Arguments" to discuss updates in the battle over SCOTUS. Kaytal responds to Speaker Pelosi's warning the House could decide the upcoming election. Katyal also asserts Democrats should focus their questions during Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing on "the transformational nature of this appointment" and the "rush to jam her through because the President's afraid he's going to lose in November."