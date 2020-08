Progressive activist and award-winning filmmaker Michael Moore joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber as the DNC kicks off. Moore, a Sanders surrogate, speaks candidly about the Biden-Sanders relationship, why AOC is “the future” of the party and the state of the economy. Moore says he’s “hopeful” that Biden “swung to the left and picked Kamala Harris” for VP, and calls it “the first step of what can be a great redemption moment” for the U.S.