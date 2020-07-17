'Negligent': Bravo TV stars slams 'mishandled' Breonna Taylor investigation after protest arrest

Months after Breonna Taylor’s family accused the mayor and police department of withholding information to “cover up” the investigation, the Louisville mayor will now be probed over his handling of the case. The Louisville City Council explaining they will be investigating “the action and inaction of the Fischer Administration.” Four months have gone by since she was fatally shot – eight times – in her own home, and there have been no charges. Hundreds gathered at the AG’s home to demand action, and 87 protestors were charged. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams was among those arrested, and joins “The Beat” to discuss her experience and what it was like to spend time with Breonna Taylor’s mother.