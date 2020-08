Newly leaked bodycam video shows a scared George Floyd begging police to not lock him in a squad car. Up until this point, only transcripts of the arrest have been released. The 28 minute video begins with one officer knocking on Floyd’s window, but quickly escalates. The DailyMail.com posted the leaked material online. Retired NYPD detective and law enforcement analyst Marq Claxton join’s MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss what this means for the case.