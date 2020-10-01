'Evil': Three ex-Trump aides join to oust Trump after debate debacle

Three of Donald Trump's top aides speak out about why they oppose his re-election and are backing Joe Biden in this exclusive interview with MSNBC anchor Ari Melber. Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen, "The Art of the Deal" co-author Tony Schwartz and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci reflect on how Trump’s star power made them want to work with him. Cohen reacts to Trump calling out the Proud Boys during the debate, arguing they are “his army and he will call them to arms when he loses.”