'Disaster': Former CDC chief says Trump is putting Americans 'at risk'

As Dr. Fauci says it’s time to “reset” and stop playing games, the White House is now directing hospitals to bypass the CDC and send all of its coronavirus data directly to President Trump. Former acting director of the CDC Dr. Richard Besser joins “The Beat” to discuss the significance of this move and a recent op-ed he penned for The Washington Post, reading “we ran the CDC. No president ever politicized its science the way Trump has.” Besser adding on the show that the White House’s move is a “red flag.”