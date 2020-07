In an exclusive interview with MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, Speaker Nancy Pelosi joins The Beat to discuss AG Barr’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee. She hit back at his testimony that her “stormtrooper” comment was irresponsible and criticized the Attorney General for evoking “unease” and “unrest” across the nation. The Speaker also commented on the ongoing discussions regarding the latest coronavirus relief package.