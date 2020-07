President Trump now claiming he “aced” a cognitive test he took recently, leaving doctors “very surprised” by his results. But after losing the monumental battle over his tax returns at the Supreme Court, aides now claim Trump has cast himself as a “blameless victim” as he heads into the 2020 election amidst a surging pandemic and increasing racial unrest. As his campaign stumbles forward, a newly released poll shows Americans are largely unhappy with his response to these events.