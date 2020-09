In an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, “The Art of the Deal” co-author Tony Schwartz discusses the release of his new book “Dealing with the Devil: My Mother, Trump and Me,” and the fallout Trump now faces after tapes reveal he downplayed the threat of COVID before it ever hit the U.S. Schwartz asserts Trump “is a prisoner of his lies” and questions who he’ll destroy first: himself or his country.