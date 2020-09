As cultural leaders like LeBron James and Oprah Winfrey speak out against systemic violence and racism against Black people in the U.S., entrepreneur and owner of the Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban and WNBA Star Elizabeth Williams join MSNBC’s Ari Melber to react to the latest news in Breonna Taylor’s case. Both Cuban and Williams discuss their campaigns for racial justice, Williams asserting the WNBA “wants to reform the system from the ground up.”