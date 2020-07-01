White House under fire as yet another Russia scandal develops

What did President Trump know, and when did he know it? The question that reared its head during the impeachment investigation into holdups of military aid in Ukraine is back, this time in reference to intelligence reports that Russia was paying bounties to the Taliban to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan. It now appears that Trump received written intelligence about this in early 2019 - but did not act on it. The White House claims that Trump knew nothing about it until stories about the alleged Russian plot made the news.