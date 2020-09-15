msnbc

What to know about HHS official Michael Caputo’s strange tirade

06:20

The existence of left-wing hit squads and a “resistance unit” of scientists undermining President Trump’s COVID-19 strategy were among the bizarre and unfounded theories put forward by a Trump loyalist turned top official in the Department of Health and Human Services. Michael Caputo’s Facebook Live message came after several news outlets reported that he had worked to delay or change scientific reports to make the Trump administration’s coronavirus response look better. Here’s what you should know.Sept. 15, 2020

