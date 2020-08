Over thirty years after Geraldine Ferraro’s Vice Presidential nomination, history was made again with Kamala Harris. And when Harris accepted the Vice Presidential nomination, the first Black woman and Indian-American woman to do so, she did it during a virtual Democratic National Convention that will mark this strange yet evolving time in history. Brittney Cooper and Alexis Coe join MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the implications of the history making week that was.