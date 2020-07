Following the death of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén, hundreds of survivors of military sexual assault and harassment are speaking out using the hashtag #iamVanessaGuillen. MSNBC’S Alicia Menendez is joined by Natalie Khawam, the lawyer for family of Vanessa Guillén, Pam Campos-Palma, Political Strategist and Founder of "Vets for the People" and Lucy Del Gaudio, U.S. Army Veteran and Veterans Advocate to discuss.