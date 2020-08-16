Tuesday marks 100 years since women were given the right to vote

August 18th marks 100 years since the 19th amendment was ratified giving women the right to vote. But for women of color it took years after that day to gain the ability to freely vote. Unpacking the legacy of what 100 years of voting for women truly means, Teen Vogue highlights 10 women of color advocating for change and voters’ rights as the cover story in their August issue. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez sits down with the Executive Editor of Teen Vogue, Samhita Mukhopadhyay, writer and activist, Raquel Willis and Alaskan Native student activist, Charitie Ropati to discuss what voting in 2020 means to them.