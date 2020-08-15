Trump working overtime to sabotage the election

The election is right around the corner, and at a time when we should be encouraging as many Americans as possible to get involved in the process, President Trump appears to be trying to tear it all down. As self-imposed problems within the US Post Office continue to pile up, the President continues his attacks on mail-in voting right in the midst of a pandemic. Our panel - Emmy Ruiz, Democratic strategist and Partner at NEWCO Strategies, Glynda Carr, President and CEO of "Higher Heights for America", and Alencia Johnson, political strategist and former Senior Aide to Senator Elizabeth Warren's 2020 Presidential campaign - joins MSNBC's Alicia Menendez to discuss what the President is up to, and what these attacks mean as we head into November.