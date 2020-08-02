Trump tweets idea to push back Election Day, a move he does not have the authority to do

On Thursday, as Americans across the country mourned and honored the life of voting rights champion and Civil Rights hero, Congressman John Lewis – President Trump floated the idea on Twitter of possibly pushing Election Day back – citing, without evidence, a concern for voter fraud through mail-in voting. The President immediately came under fire from leaders on both sides of the political aisle, due to the fact that only an act of Congress can change the date of Election Day – an act that has never been done before in the history of the United States. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez chats with Stephanie Young, the Chief Officer for Culture, Communications & Media Partnerships for ‘When We All Vote’ and Evan McMullin the Executive Director for ‘Stand Up Republic’ to discuss what Election Day will look like in the middle of a pandemic.