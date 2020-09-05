Trump’s ‘Law and Order’ strategy falls flat

As protests over racial injustice and police brutality continue across the country, new national and statewide polling show the president’s ‘Law and Order’ messaging isn’t sticking with American voters. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by an expert panel - Charlotte Alter, TIME Magazine National Correspondent and author of "The Ones We've Been Waiting For", Kenya Evelyn, reporter at The Guardian and Jean Guerrero, investigative journalist and author of "Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump and the White Nationalist" - to discuss why he’s missing the mark, and Joe Biden’s widening lead when it comes to racial injustice and public safety.