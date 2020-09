During a press briefing Monday, President Trump called the killing of two protesters in Kenosha an “interesting situation,” and implied the alleged gunman, Kyle Rittenhouse, acted in self-defense. Commentators say Trump himself has encouraged acts of violence by portraying peaceful protesters as violent thugs out to destroy all his base holds dear. “Who benefits if lots of white voters believe that Black Lives Matter is threatening and violent? No one more than Donald Trump,” says Joy Reid.