The RNC makes its pitch to Black and Latino men

At the Republican National Convention this week, Republicans’ focus wasn’t just on the white voters that comprise most of the President’s base. It was also on Black and Latino men. The Trump campaign seems to know that if they can peel off just a little bit of support from both of these groups, it could help them close the gap in several states. Alicia speaks with the Guardian’s Kenya Evelyn, Former Bernie Sanders Senior Campaign Advisor, Chuck Rocha, and Hit Strategies Founder and Pollster, Terrance Woodbury about whether or not the GOP’s outreach to these voters was successful.