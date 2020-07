In the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election and Donald Trump’s victory, all eyes were on white voters. But as black and brown voters remain the bedrock of the Democratic coalition, all eyes are on how they will turn out in 2020, and how Trump and Joe Biden will fight for those voters. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez, Camonghne Felix, the VP of Strategic Communications for Blue State, and María Urbina, National Political Director for Indivisible, break down what’s at stake among these electorates.