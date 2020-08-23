The fight for Hispanic Republicans in 2020

This week at the Republican National Convention, President Trump will make his pitch to voters, including the 34 percent of Latino voters who identify as Republicans. While Joe Biden has lead with Latino voters in the latest NBC News and Wall Street Journal poll, his support is not as high as it was for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Geraldo Cadava, a professor of history at Northwestern University, and author of "The Hispanic Republican" joins MSNBC’S Alicia Menendez to discuss what Trump needs to do this week to court those Latino voters, or at least deter them from voting at all.