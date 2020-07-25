Sunday marks the 3rd anniversary of Trump’s tweet banning transgender people from serving in the military

This weekend marks the third year since President Trump tweeted that transgender individuals could no longer serve in the military – causing chaos within the Pentagon and pain from the LGBTQ+ community. Since then, transgender Americans continue their legal fight for their right to serve their country. MSNBC’S Alicia Menendez is joined by Nicolas Talbott, one of the plaintiffs in Stockman v. Trump, the lawsuit challenging the administration’s ban, to discuss his fight for equality and how this ban has impacted him personally.