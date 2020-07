Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez-Cortez took to the House floor this week to deliver a moving speech about equality and sexism. After reports of a tense exchange occurred between her and GOP Rep. Ted Yoho where he said an expletive and called her a sexist name. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez sits down with MSNBC Political Analyst Zerlina Maxwell and Liz Plank the host of the “Positive Spin” on NBC NEWS THINK, to discuss sexism on Capitol Hill and what it means to be a feminist in politics.