After Rep. Ted Yoho referred to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a “f****** bitch” as he passed her on the Capitol steps, Yoho took to the podium Wednesday to give a speech that he apparently intended AOC to accept as an apology. But Ocasio-Cortez did not accept what she saw as a non-apology, and instead responded the next day with a fiery speech that is being praised by women in and outside of politics.