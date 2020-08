Thousands of people gathered Friday at the National Mall on the 57th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington. This year, the event focused on demanding justice for Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other victims of police violence. It followed a week in which numerous speakers at the Republican National Convention conflated protests against racial injustice with anarchy, riots and “danger” to what President Trump sees as the party’s white, suburban base.