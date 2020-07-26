Record turnout in Colorado primary as state promotes vote-by-mail

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, voting in-person may not be an option for many as states look for ways to allow voters to cast their ballots safely from home. But for Colorado, they might have already figured it out. Their mail-in ballot system has been deemed a success by state officials - a total of 99.3% of voters cast a mail-in ballot during the Colorado primary – a record number turnout. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold to discuss the future of voting.